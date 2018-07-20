'GTA: Online' goes clubbin' next week with 'After Hours'

Oh, and the DJs you're trying to lock down? You may have heard of them before: The Black Madonna, Solomun and Tale of Us all appear in the game, with Pitchfork reporting the trio were all face-scanned and motion captured for their respective roles. So yeah, they should look and move around like you'd expect.

There are probably a few other clues about the expansion hidden in the trailer embedded below. Some of the cinematography may even give eagle-eyed fans a bit of nostalgia for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City's TV commercial. And, to catch a self-aware nod to the virtual Prince's reception from the real-world LGBT community, make sure you stick around until the video's final moments. "After Hours" is out next week, July 24th.