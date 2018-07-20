'GTA: Online' goes clubbin' next week with 'After Hours'

A little bit of Liberty City is coming to GTA: Online very, very soon. "Gay" Tony Prince, first seen in Grand Theft Auto IV's "The Ballad of Gay Tony" expansion from 2009, is opening up a nightclub in Los Santos and needs your help. "A perfect cover for all illicit activities, Nightclubs can be customized, staffed and promoted, offering players a brand new business opportunity," Rockstar teased last month. Judging by the trailer, the main mission in "After Hours" is securing a DJ for Prince's latest venture. "Run your nightclub business from setup, design, staffing and promotion; the more popular the nightclub, the faster your secure safe will fill up," Rockstar promised.
Oh, and the DJs you're trying to lock down? You may have heard of them before: The Black Madonna, Solomun and Tale of Us all appear in the game, with Pitchfork reporting the trio were all face-scanned and motion captured for their respective roles. So yeah, they should look and move around like you'd expect.
There are probably a few other clues about the expansion hidden in the trailer embedded below. Some of the cinematography may even give eagle-eyed fans a bit of nostalgia for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City's TV commercial. And, to catch a self-aware nod to the virtual Prince's reception from the real-world LGBT community, make sure you stick around until the video's final moments. "After Hours" is out next week, July 24th.