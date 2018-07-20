PlayStation and Xbox sales discount 'Fortnite' and 'Shadow of War'

Sony's Flash Sale only lasts until July 23rd at 11AM Eastern and tends to focus on older titles, but there's some definite gems. For one, this might be your chance to try Middle-earth: Shadow of War now that Monotlith has removed all the microtransactions that arguably hurt its gameplay -- it's 60 percent off ($20). It's also a good time to be a Telltale fan, as Back to the Future and Guardians of the Galaxy have dropped from $20 each to $6 and $8 respectively. Other notable breaks include Human Fall Flat (down to $6) and Warhammer Vermintide's Ultimate Edition (half-price at $25).

These discounts may only have so much appeal if you're saving your money for sequels and seasonal updates. With that said, there are some good offers if you're determined to keep your gaming schedule full during the summer doldrums.