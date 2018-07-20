'Stardew Valley' multiplayer arrives on PC, Mac and Linux August 1st

Eric Barone, the solo game developer of Stardew Valley, answered some questions in the replies to this original tweet, so feel free to take a look if you have additional concerns. There is currently no date for the Nintendo Switch or other console multiplayer versions, though they are in the works. Split screen will not be supported. If you played the beta multiplayer version, you won't notice any significant changes -- most of the tweaks are bug fixes.

If you decide to fish, farm and mine with your friends, your money, world and farm updates will be communal. Inventories, relationships with NPCs and skill levels will remain separate. Group chat will, of course, be enabled. friends will be allowed to marry NPCs or one another. All in all, it looks like a great update to an incredible game.