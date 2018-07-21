Tesla's Model 3 Performance has an experimental 'Track Mode'

Tesla's Model 3 is very quick, especially if you spring for the dual-motor Performance variant, but it's still tame for safety's sake. What if you want to launch an all-out assault on a race course? You might have that option soon. YouTuber Marques Brownlee recently had an opportunity to drive the Model 3 Performance on a track, and he pointed out an experimental "Track Mode" that takes the gloves off. The in-testing feature switches on "stability control and powertrain settings configured for track driving," and it's no secret what that means: you can drift, understeer and otherwise push the electric car past its usual limits.
It's not certain when this will reach customers, or even what the final name will be. And as enthusiasts will tell you, it's not a novel concept -- many sports cars have the option to turn off handholding features. It's still relatively rare among street-going electric vehicles, though, and serves as another signal that Tesla is interested in EV performance beyond straight-line acceleration. The greater challenge may be the "Augmented Mode" for the upcoming Roadster. It's one thing to turn features off in the name of courting experienced drivers, it's another to use them to improve a driver's abilities.