Amazon’s ‘Man in the High Castle’ returns October 5th

A teaser for the upcoming third season of Amazon's The Man in the High Castle aired today at Comic-Con and it shows that the resistance is more determined than ever to take down the Nazis. But the Nazis, who at the end of last season rolled back a plan that would've led to nuclear war, are working on a new tool that will give them access to the multiverse we've been given glimpses of throughout the first two seasons. In the teaser, we see a scientist say they're building a "gateway to the multiverse" while Obergruppenführer Smith (Rufus Sewell) comes to the realization that "different versions of us exist in other worlds" -- a discovery based in part on the reappearance of Juliana's half-sister Trudy (Conor Leslie) who was believed to be dead.