The C64 Mini brings its nostalgia to the US on October 9th

There's no mention of pricing for the US (we've asked for details), but retailers are starting to take pre-orders. Whatever the cost, you may want to think carefully about snagging one. It's a good option for playing vintage C64 games with a minimum of fuss, and the library expansion is uncommon among mini consoles. We weren't the biggest fans of the included joystick, though, and there will probably be some hit titles you'll need to add yourself. While this is a solid choice if you don't want to dig out an ancient machine or run an emulator, it's not essential.