'Day of the Tentacle' fans create free, unofficial sequel

The sequel apes Day of the Tentacle's 2D art style using hand-drawn locations, and it features an original soundtrack. You'll need to once again find a way of stopping Purple Tentacle from taking over the world and enslaving the human race. There's some time travel involved, along with some puzzles and familiar faces from other games.

Return of the Tentacle is absolutely a labor of love for those behind the sequel, and it seems to capture the magic that made Day of the Tentacle an important entry in its genre. What's more, if you enjoy Return of the Tentacle, it's labeled as a prologue, which suggests there may be more in the pipeline.