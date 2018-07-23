'Fortnite' Playground mode returns on July 25th

As before, this is at once a much-needed practice option and a creative mode that lets your imagination run wild. You don't have to learn the fundamentals of the game in the middle of a live match, where one death will cut your training short. You can respawn as much as you like, and gather enough resources to create structures that would be ultimately impractical in the heat of battle. It provides both a gentler introduction to the game as well as a haven for fans who want a breather in between Fortnite's frequently intense battles.

Playground mode returns on July 25th!



Set up squad battles with new team select options, skirt around in an ATK and gear up with lots more loot.



Look out for the full list of changes in the 5.10 patch notes. pic.twitter.com/7bK1Wgg98U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2018