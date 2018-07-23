'Mario Kart' Hot Wheels cars arrive next summer

Not every Mario Kart fan has the means to move their obsession into real life by flying to Japan and checking out a Mario Kart ride at a theme park or tearing around the streets of Tokyo in a go-kart while dressed as Yoshi. Mattel will soon offer something a little more modest with branded Mario Kart Hot Wheels cars.
The toymaker, which also has Rocket League-based models, will release the cars next summer. It appears that the Mario Kart launch lineup includes Luigi, Peach, Bowser and, of course, Mario. The toy cars will cost $5 each, and when they launch next June, Mattel will also offer accompanying playsets. Keep your fingers crossed for a Rainbow Road track.