Netgear’s Arlo is launching a smart doorbell

The Arlo Doorbell easily integrates with your home's existing doorbell's wiring. However, you can also use it as a wireless doorbell. It runs on two AA batteries, and Netgear reports that in testing, these lasted for about a year.

If you would prefer a more traditional doorbell experience (and don't want the doorbell constantly calling your phone), Netgear will also offer the Arlo Chime. These devices plug into regular outlets, and you can place as many as you want around your homes. They provide customizable audio alerts, which are useful if you don't always have your phone with you. You have access to seven days of cloud storage for free.

It's worth nothing that the Arlo Doorbell is audio-only, unlike the Ring. It requires a Arlo camera for video. We don't have pricing information yet, but it will be available starting this fall. It's certainly an interesting decision, given Ring's dominance in the smart doorbell market (and especially now that Amazon owns Ring). However, this is likely targeting customers who already have Arlo cameras installed and want to add to their home security experience.