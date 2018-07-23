Olympics officials take baby steps toward recognizing eSports

The liaison group is set to present at a series of events throughout the year, from the Olympism in Action Forum in Buenos Aires in early October to the Olympic Summit in late December in Tokyo. While one of the top officials on the Paris Olympic bid committee said last August that they'd hold talks with the IOC to get eSports inot the 2024 games, the forum's action is a far more measured response. Even if it doesn't rush into games, the liaison group will likely investigate ways to bring professional gaming into sporting events -- hopefully closer than competitions held at arms' length from the Olympics, like the Intel Extreme Masters tournament held before the 2018 winter games.

"There was a consensus that future collaboration will be based on ensuring that any activity supports and promotes the Olympic values; and while the goal was not to develop a pathway towards the inclusion of esports on the Olympic programme, we have a strong plan for ongoing dialogue and engagement, and are in a strong position to coordinate and support the wider engagement of the Olympic Movement with esports," IOC sports director Kit McConnell said in the forum's wrap-up post.

A video of the forum's full day of presentations and discussions is below: