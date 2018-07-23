YouTube tests Explore tab for even more video recommendations

Like Instagram's own Explore tab, YouTube's new experiment was created to help users discover more videos, topics and channels that might get buried under the onslaught of new content daily. It's aimed squarely at creators, as well, to make sure their videos get surfaced to audiences that might like them. For example, if you've been watching a bunch of videos about telescopes, you might see some videos about high-end cameras in your Explore tab. There will also be new "shelves" within the Explore area, including areas for trending videos and one for emerging creators "on the rise."