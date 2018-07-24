The next stop for Whole Foods delivery is NYC

Delivery times are still between 8AM to 10PM, and it's a two hour wait before your order arrives -- unless you're willing to spend $8 extra for the quicker one hour option. Regardless, your minimum order needs to be $35.

Originally kicked off in February, the partnership between Amazon and the Whole Foods Market was established to bring fresh produce to the table in a more conveneint fashion, and if you're short on time, help dodge those seemingly endless grocery lines. Shoppers in Austin and Cincinnati were the first with access, but Amazon quickly expanded the service to Seattle and San Francisco. It's very likely additional cities -- according to the Prime Now website, 34 are currently being serviced -- will join the list soon, since Amazon has plans to spread deliveries nationwide.