DirecTV Now helped AT&T turn around its shrinking video business

The growth helped DirecTV Now reach 1.8 million total customers -- about a million more than it had at the end of summer 2017. AT&T only just launched its low-cost WatchTV service at the very tail end of the quarter, so it didn't have enough time to provide a meaningful result.

Internet viewers still represent a small chunk of AT&T's 25.5 million total TV customers. However, the gradual shift toward streaming helps explain why the carrier acquired Time Warner. While it didn't need to buy the broadcasting giant to offer channels like HBO on its streaming services, this helps it make that move while keeping costs in check. This could help it fend off rival services like Sling TV and YouTube TV by offering premium channels at alluring prices, not to mention give you a better reason to spring for live TV instead of sticking to on-demand services like Netflix or Prime Video.