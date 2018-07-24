Test out 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' on Nintendo Switch this August

ANNOUNCEMENT: The #NintendoSwitch Open Beta test for #DragonBallFighterZ is scheduled to start in August. The game will be released on September 28th with new local multiplayer features:



• 2v2 and 1v1 Match.

• Offline 6-player Party Match mode. pic.twitter.com/J2dMRagFXO — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) July 23, 2018

However, the publisher did share some more information about the Switch version of Dragon Ball FighterZ. Along with the typical battles that pit three against three, players will also be able to fight two on two or one on one. Additionally, the six-player Party Match mode will be available offline.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will be released for Switch on September 28th. Those who preorder will get Dragon Ball Z: Super Butoden as a bonus.