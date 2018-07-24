Show More Results

Elgato introduces a $100 mini version of its livestream controller

For fewer buttons, you get a compact and lower-priced dashboard for broadcast shortcuts.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
Elgato introduced its $150 Stream Deck Live last year, which gives streamers quick access to customized broadcasting shortcuts. A month after the company was acquired by peripheral and computer parts manufacturer Corsair, it's released a mini version of its programmable dashboard that's available to buy today for $100.

The discounted price reflects the Stream Deck Mini's six-key array, down from the fifteen buttons available on the original. But the smaller unit is a better fit for limited workspaces or broadcasting on the go, containing everything in a propped-up case -- no stand needed. Like its predecessor, the new model natively integrates with streaming services including OBS Studio, XSplit, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Mixer, and more. Users can program button functionality through a drag-and-drop interface on desktop, and even set up multiple actions to trigger from a single key press. If the tiny controller fits your budget or nomad lifestyle, buy it online from Elgato's website.

