Check out Engadget's 2018 back-to-school guide!

You know the drill: We spend all year reviewing and writing about the latest and greatest in tech, and then twice a year we drop a ton of buying advice in the form of shopping guides. It's July, so this one is for all of you who are going to school this fall, or shopping for someone who is. (Don't worry, we'll be back later this year with a separate but equally big gift guide for the holiday season. But let's not get ahead of ourselves.)

As ever, our back-to-school guide includes a mix of items for the dorm, classroom and social scene -- computers, smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, apps, games and accessories. This year, we've added a section on electric skateboards for the first time. (Feel free to sound off on your favorite e-bikes, though we couldn't agree on one we loved enough to include in the guide.)

You'll also find more smart home (make that dorm) items, including a cheap coffee maker and everyone's cult-favorite cooking gadget, the Instant Pot. You'll also see more smart speakers in our guide this year, which makes sense, as Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant are more ubiquitous than ever, and more sophisticated, too.

Our full guide is live today, and we'll be following up over the next month with buying guides and advice columns geared toward students.