Google Docs uses AI to catch your grammar mistakes

There's more. True to its promises, Google is making Smart Reply available to Hangouts chats in G Suite over the next few weeks. You no longer have to dutifully type out an "I don't think so" when someone asks if the quarterly report is ready. Also, Gmail's Smart Compose is no longer confined to home users. The G Suite crowd can use autocomplete to zip past the formalities and focus on the email content that really matters. All told, Google is bent on eliminating as much of the drudgery of writing as possible -- even if the results can occasionally feel a bit impersonal.