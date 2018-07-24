Twitch Creator Camp teaches the fundamentals of livestreaming

The Camp's first live show starts on July 31st at 5PM Eastern, when a handful of partnered Twitch streamers will answer questions. You'll also have access to on-demand videos from successful streamers and a calendar of future events if you're looking for more advice.

There's a strong financial incentive for Twitch to offer this helping hand: the more people improve the quality of their broadcasts and make careers out of livestreaming, the more likely viewers are to stay tuned in. Even so, there's no question that this could be genuinely helpful. Livestreaming is still a relatively arcane field with concepts like overlays, channel bots and Discord chats. Although this won't guarantee Ninja-level fame and fortune by any stretch, it might encourage you to stream on a regular basis if you were previously too nervous.