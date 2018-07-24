Xiaomi targets Europe with two cheap Android One phones

Remember Android One? Google launched the program in 2014 as a way to improve cheap, low-end Android phones. These days, though, that responsibility has passed to Android Go -- a new version of the operating system optimized for lower-performing hardware. Android One, meanwhile, has morphed into a 'pure Android' stamp of approval (similar to the old Google Play Edition branding) with timely software and security updates. Today, Xiaomi is announcing two new smartphones -- the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite -- which run this near-stock version of Android. More importantly, both devices are coming to 40 markets, including Spain.
Update: The Mi A2 will be available in the following European markets: Belarus, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey and Ukraine. It's also coming to Colombia and Mexico (no word on North America) and a variety of markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, including Egypt, India, Hong Kong, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, and the UAE.