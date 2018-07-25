Despite scandals, Facebook is still raking in cash and users

It's no secret that 2018 has been quite a rocky year for Facebook, after controversies over the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal and, most recently, its handling of fake news on the platform. But, despite these troubling issues, the company's bottom line hasn't been affected -- it made $12 billion during the last quarter alone. And today, Facebook reported a total revenue of $13.23 billion in Q2 2018, a 42 percent year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, daily and monthly active user numbers are still growing, though they didn't jump by much compared to Q1 2018. Monthly users are now at 2.23 billion, only up 1.54 percent from the last quarter.

While both daily and monthly active users did have an 11 percent year-over-year growth during Q2 2018, Facebook would likely prefer that 1.54 percentage to be much higher -- it was 3.14 percent in Q1 of this year. It's unclear if this dip came as a result of the many scandals Facebook's been dealing with, but it's safe to say those aren't helping its reputation among people all across the world.

