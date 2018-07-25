Netflix grabs 'Snowpiercer' TV show outside the US and China (updated)

The original film's production staff have joined the adaptation team as co-executive producers, and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Connelly will take a lead role, alongside Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner and Katie McGuinness. Unfortunately, the show is already off a rocky start. The original showrunner, Josh Friedman (The Sarah Connor Chronicles), left earlier this year due to "creative differences." And most recently, the director of the pilot, Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange), refused to shoot new scenes written by the new series head, Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson.

Update: This post has been updated to reflect the Netflix distribution news. The Snowpiercer TV series was originally announced in 2016.