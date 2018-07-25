Realm Royale’s closed beta starts on consoles next week

From next week, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be able to get stuck into Realm Royale's closed beta, which, like Fortnite, will allow 100 players to skydive onto a bustling map and unleash chaos. Perhaps one of the most notable differences is Realm Royale's no-building approach -- instead, Hi-Rez Studios has installed a fantasy class system, horse riding, and a hilarious death penalty that may involve transforming into a chicken.

Realm Royale's burgeoning popularity has led some to wonder whether it's capable of usurping Fortnite's throne. According to Thinknum data, Realm Royale managed to significantly outperform PUBG's concurrent Twitch viewership numbers on Thursday, July 19th. The momentary spike was apparently due to a tournament which took advantage of big name streamers like Ninja, so it's still uncertain whether Realm Royale will eventually replicate the success of PUBG, or let alone Fortnite.

Other than Battlefield V's forthcoming battle royale and Mavericks: Proving Grounds' vow to deliver 1,000 player skirmishes, the biggest challenge to Realm Royale's success is that it's late to a crowded party.