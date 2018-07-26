Google will roll out 200 WiFi hotspots in Nigeria by 2020

In our Android Oreo Go edition review, we noted that its version of Google Maps (Maps Go) was frustrating to use because it ran in the browser rather than being a dedicated mobile app. To wit, Google says it's adding a feature so users with low-memory phones or unstable network connections can use turn-by-turn directions.

The low-power version of the Google app is getting a new trick too. The app will read websites aloud, word by word, so you can follow along, picking up language cues along the way. Google says that it'll be available for "billions" of sites, and in 28 languages over the coming weeks.

Last week, Google announced that Loon (neé Project) would start providing balloon-based internet service in Kenya starting next year.