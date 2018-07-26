Stealth horror game 'Hello Neighbor' arrives on mobile devices

Stealth horror game Hello Neighbor puts you at odds with the creepy next-door neighbor, tasking you with sneaking in to his house to find his secrets while you avoid getting found out. Just one day before the game is slated to launch on PS4 and Switch (it originally came out for Xbox and PC), it's available on mobile platforms.
Developer TinyBuild is releasing the first act for free on mobile so you can try before you buy; the full game can be unlocked for $15. That's not a bad deal, as it will run you $30 on PS4 and Xbox and cost $10 more on Switch. Hello Neighbor is available on both the App Store and Google Play now. Supported mobile devices include iPhone 6s, iPad 5 (2017), iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4 or newer iOS gadgets, along with select Android devices.