Stealth horror game 'Hello Neighbor' arrives on mobile devices

Developer TinyBuild is releasing the first act for free on mobile so you can try before you buy; the full game can be unlocked for $15. That's not a bad deal, as it will run you $30 on PS4 and Xbox and cost $10 more on Switch. Hello Neighbor is available on both the App Store and Google Play now. Supported mobile devices include iPhone 6s, iPad 5 (2017), iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4 or newer iOS gadgets, along with select Android devices.