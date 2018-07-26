Virgin Galactic breaks Mach 2 in third powered test flight

Updated key stats from today's test flight:

Release altitude: 46,500 ft

Burn time: 42 seconds

Boost Mach: 2.47

Apogee: 170,800 ft, 32.3 miles, 52 km

Re-entry Mach: 1.7 — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 26, 2018

The VSS Unity replaced Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo, which crashed in 2014, killing one of its pilots. The company says that tests like the one performed today allow it to collect cabin data like temperature, pressure, thermal response, vibration and radiation.

"The flight was exciting and frankly beautiful," said pilot Mike "Sooch" Masucci. "We were able to complete a large number of test points which will give us good insight as we progress to our goal of commercial service."