Windows 10 test feature can predict the best time for an update

The feature will be able to check if you had just switched on your device before it makes an attempt at restarting your PC. It will also try to predict whether you just stood up for a bit, perhaps to get a coffee or to pop out for a quick toilet break, preventing the computer from starting the update process when you intend to sit back down after just a minute or two.

Microsoft says it's been testing the feature on the company's computers and has been seeing positive results. But in case you still come across a forced update after installing the preview, you can file a report to let the tech giant know that it needs to continue working on the model so it can finally spare all Windows users the headache. Last year, Microsoft released a Windows 10 fix that allows you to snooze updates for three days or to choose a specific date for it, but it's clearly not enough to get rid of the issue.

In addition to the experimental model, the latest Insider Preview also comes with Unicode 11's 157 new emoji, including superhero graphics, a cute llama and an adorable trash panda.