Wirecutter's best deals: Save $15 on a Logitech Performance MX mouse

Street price: $80; deal price: $65

If you're seeking a gaming headset at an affordable price, you're in luck. Down to $65, this is a good drop on this recommended wired option from Kingston. Usually $80, we see periodic drops on this model, which we praise for its build quality and long-term wearability, but we rarely see it lower than this.

The Kingston HyperX Cloud is the top pick in our guide to the best gaming headset. Dennis Burger wrote, "After a combined 200 hours of testing over the course of nearly two-and-a-half years, including listening to 10 new models this year, we still think Kingston's original HyperX Cloud is the best gaming headset for serious PC gamers. The HyperX Cloud offers the best mix of audio performance and comfort for the money. It's beautifully built and comfortable on a wide variety of heads, and its sound quality holds up against some of the best dedicated headphones in its price range. You won't find a more neutral-sounding and versatile gaming headset unless you're willing to spend at least $40 or $50 more."

Street price: $60/yr; deal price: $30/yr w/ code FreeResIP

A reliable VPN service is an excellent add-on for your internet security, so this deal on a full-featured option is an opportune one. Use code FreeResIP in cart to drop the regular price of the TorGuard VPN by 50%. This code works for all time periods, so the yearly service, typically $60, is $30. Six months, usually $30, is $15, and shorter periods are also available and work with the code.

TorGuard is the budget pick in our guide to the best VPN service. Mark Smirniotis wrote, "If you don't mind doing a little extra tinkering in a more complicated app to save some money, we recommend TorGuard because it's trustworthy, secure, and fast. TorGuard is well-regarded in trust and transparency; it was also the fastest service we tried despite being less expensive than much of the competition, and its server network spans more than 50 locations, more than twice as many as our top pick. But TorGuard's apps aren't as easy to use as IVPN's: TorGuard includes settings and labels that allow extra flexibility but clutter the experience for anyone new to VPNs."

Street price: $55; deal price: $40

At $40, this recurring deal price matches the low we've seen for this wireless mouse, a longtime pick in our guide. The Performance Mouse MX, despite its age, is still a great option if you have a legacy (non-C) USB port (or dongle) available for the included unifying receiver.

The Logitech Performance Mouse MX is our larger hands pick in our guide to the best wireless mouse. Justin Krajeski and Kimber Streams wrote, "If you have big hands or prefer large mice, we recommend the Logitech Performance Mouse MX. The Performance is even larger than our upgrade pick, making it the most comfortable to use for larger-handed people. Plus, it has nine programmable buttons, more than any of our other picks. But it has a mediocre scroll wheel and it lacks the MX Master 2S's thumb scroll wheel, Bluetooth, and support for Logitech's latest software. This mouse costs nearly twice as much as our main pick, but it's much cheaper than the MX Master 2S, so if you have huge hands and want to spend less, the Performance MX is a great option."

Street price: $45; deal price: $40

If you already have a Hue smart home lighting system with the Hue Bridge and are simply looking to add another bulb, this is a good drop on a single white and color ambiance A19 60W bulb. Down to $40 from typical pricing between $45 and $50, while this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it is one of the better discounts.

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 is the top pick in our guide to the best smart LED light bulbs. Grant Clauser wrote, "The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 bulbs are the best all-around smart bulbs you can buy. The Hue bulbs do everything their competitors do, but their wider product and app ecosystem allows for more flexibility and creativity than any other smart bulb. The third-generation Hue produces richer colors than the previous model, so reds will be a truer red, not just a deep pink. This means they've caught up with LIFX in terms of color accuracy, making them an even clearer choice."

