Apple's revamped Store app now features voice search

Next time you fire up the Apple Store app to look up the MacBooks, iPhones and compatible accessories you can buy, just say the keyword out loud. Cupertino has rolled out voice search for its Store application on iOS -- you only need to tap the mic icon in the search bar to get the app to recognize your words.
If you've ever used the application in the past instead of exclusively visiting the website on a browser, you'll also notice that Apple has refreshed its interface. It now shows trending searchers, perhaps in an effort to entice you to look at products and features you might not check out or know otherwise. Plus, search results now come in card-like boxes so they're easier to digest.