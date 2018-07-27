The Morning After: Virgin Galactic's test flight

One step closer to commercial service.Virgin Galactic breaks Mach 2 in third powered test flight

After being released from the VMS Eve carrier craft, the VSS Unity flew higher than it has previously, reaching a peak altitude of 170,800 feet and entering the mesosphere for the first time. It also reached speeds of Mach 2.47 during its 42-second rocket burn.

All leading to Unpacked on August 9th.Samsung teases improved battery life for the Galaxy Note 9

The first in a series of teasers leading up to the launch of Samsung's next Galaxy Note, the company highlighted how frustrating it is when your battery is running down. The implication is that this new device will eliminate that, and rumors have suggested it could pack a 4,000mAh battery inside. Sounds great, but remember, the last time Samsung significantly boosted a Galaxy Note's battery size, it didn't work out so well.

You can issue commands with a simple 'Hey, Mercedes!'Mercedes' new, affordable A-Class sedan is as smart as it is sleek

This is the first vehicle to feature Mercedes' voice-driven MBUX interface.

There are plenty of other high-end Android options.Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium review

According to Cherlynn Low, the XZ2 Premium's 5.8-inch 4K HDR display is "quite lovely." Unfortunately, the phone's frame is both ugly and slippery, and that sweet display is a part of its high $1,000 price tag.

The first Google Assistant smart display starts shipping this weekend.Lenovo Smart Display review

The Lenovo Smart Display sits somewhere between a smart speaker and a tablet. It's much more functional than a speaker thanks to the touchscreen -- and more useful than rival Amazon products due to the Google factor -- but it's also not quite as functional as a tablet. Still, with Google's Assistant and services onboard, it's more than a worthy competitor for Amazon's Echo Show. The smaller eight-inch HD model will set you back $200, while the 10-inch full-HD one will cost you $250.

Can we borrow $300K?Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder hands-on

Come for the in-dash CarPlay and removable roof; stay for the "dirty" forged carbon fiber

More cardboard.Nintendo Labo 'Vehicle' kit debuts September 14th

The $70 Toy-Con 03 Vehicle Kit can be configured to control an on-screen car, plane or submarine, and build a key to activate each one.

