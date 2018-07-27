The US Army's 'Street Fighter V' tournament starts Saturday

"The competition will develop soldiers' outlook and overall fitness using current technology," the Army writes. "Soldiers train for the competition by improving hand-eye coordination, mental focus and reaction time. These skills help improve a soldier's overall readiness to help with normal job duties." Sounds like something Guile would agree with wholeheartedly.

If you're watching at home, you could walk away with a few prizes as well. There will be an online giveaway with the same prizes the winning soldier will get (sans Twitch gear) and a $250 gift card, versus a $500 one.