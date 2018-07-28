Apple plans 'Time Bandits' remake as a new TV show

We still don't know what to make of Apple's original content TV plans, but Deadline reports that the latest series in development is an adaptation of the 1981 Terry Gilliam film Time Bandits. While the movie is already a cult classic, the potential of a trip through history with six dwarves on the run from the Supreme Being seems like an idea that you can stretch to a full season or three. Gilliam will reportedly be a "non-writing executive partner," so we'll see if the new creative team can live up to our nostalgia.