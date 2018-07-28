Google 'Pixel Stand' might turn your phone into a smart speaker

When the Pixel 3 comes out, it might launch with a special kind of wireless charging dock: one that could make buying a smart speaker unnecessary unless you need more than one. 9to5Google has decompiled the latest version of Google app beta and found strings of code talking about a "Pixel Stand." The lines show what you'll see on screen when you dock your phone. One of them very clearly states that if you allow your phone to recognize the Pixel Stand as a trusted dock, you'll be able to summon Assistant even if your phone is locked. The AI will also be able to access your personal info to be able to give you personalized recommendations and to answer your questions.
These are the pertinent lines in the code:
<string name="trusted_dock_action_text">I Agree</string>
<string name="trusted_dock_cancel_text">No thanks</string>
<string name="trusted_dock_message">Your Assistant can use your personal info to make suggestions, answer questions, and take actions for you when your phone is locked and on your Pixel Stand</string>
<string name="trusted_dock_title">Get personalized help when your phone is on your Pixel Stand</string>
Google first dropped hints about the device with Android P Developer Preview 3, which contained references to a dock that can display battery status through the At a Glance widget. If the product makes its way to public release, it could become a cheaper alternative to Google's new smart displays and a more enticing option than Assistant-powered speakers for those who prefer seeing visual aids with the AI's responses and recommendations.