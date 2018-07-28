The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Expect the car in the 'first part' of 2019.Audi to unveil the 2019 e-tron on September 17th

Audi's first all-electric car, the 2019 e-tron, will make its global debut on September 17th in San Francisco. The automaker will also reveal the price and specifications, and US customers will be able to place a $1,000 deposit to reserve and configure a vehicle from Audi's website on the same day. The new reservation system is a big part of the launch, with Audi creating a Tesla-like process for customers to place and track orders online or with a dealer.

It's like an apology to the Mac faithful.MacBook Pro review (2018): Apple plays catch-up

According to Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar, the 2018 MacBook Pro is precisely the upgrade Mac fans have been waiting for. It's faster and fixes one of the most common keyboard issues from the last generation, that error-prone keyboard. But the upgrades come a little too late, and Apple is basically just trying to keep up with more innovative and powerful PC laptops.

No Moff Tarkin here.Leia is in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Lucasfilm announced Star Wars: Episode IX will begin production on August 1st. Leia will be featured in the movie, via unused footage originally shot for Episode VII, but not through the use of a CG clone. Also joining the cast are Kerri Russell, Naomi Ackie and Billy Dee Williams returning as Lando Calrissian.

The company turned a profit for the third straight quarter.Twitter's tougher stance on users is hurting its growth

The number of people using Twitter every month fell in the second quarter of 2018, the company confirmed today. Monthly active users slipped to 335 million in the three-month period, down from 336 million. Twitter confirmed that the drop in monthly active users was because of its clean-up operation. It said the numbers reflected the "impact from decisions we have made to not move to paid SMS carrier relationships, prioritizing the health of the platform, and, to a lesser extent, GDPR."

"Generally recognized as safe" for human consumptionFDA declares meat-free Impossible Burgers safe to eat

The Food and Drug Administration has finally given Impossible Burger's plant-based meat its stamp of approval. Impossible Foods submitted the meat substitute for review back in 2014, but the FDA responded with concerns that its key ingredient, a protein known as soy leghemoglobin, might cause allergies and other adverse effects. After the food company offered up more information, it received the safety nod. But the FDA never prohibited the company from conducting business -- the Impossible Burger is already available in 3,000 locations across the country, including White Castle.

This will definitely end well.Scientists say they revived 42,000-year-old frozen worms

A group of scientists in Russia claim to have revived a pair of frozen nematodes, or roundworms, that were between 30,000 and 42,000 years old.

