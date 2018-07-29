DJI's leaked Mavic 2 drone will come in 'Pro' and 'Zoom' versions

Other details? The listing confirms 360-degree collision awareness (here described as "omnidirectional obstacle sensing"), a brisk 45MPH top speed and a 31-minute flight time comparable to the Mavic Pro Platinum. There's no mention of the video recording quality (presumably 4K), although the drones would transmit live 1080p video at distances of up to five miles. And pricing remains a mystery. It could come in around the existing Mavic Pro price range of $999 to $1,099, but that's far from guaranteed.

Just when the Mavic 2 line would show up is another story. DJI has indefinitely postponed a launch event that was supposed to take place on July 18th, and there's clearly been nothing since then. The mere presence of the drone in the catalog doesn't ensure that a launch is around the corner, either. You may still be waiting a while as a result -- you'll just have a decent idea of what to expect whenever the Mavic 2 does arrive.