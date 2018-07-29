Netflix launches 'Riverdale's' Sabrina spin-off on October 26th

As the name implies, this is the polar opposite of the '90s series. Here, Sabrina is grappling with her half-witch nature as she deals with both supernatural threats and the realities of her everyday life. You likely won't see crossover moments thanks to network complexities (Riverdale is a CW show, Sabrina is Netflix-only), but this might scratch the itch if you've wanted to visit the darkest corner of the reinterpreted Archie Comics universe.