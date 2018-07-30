Apple Music documentary chronicles the making of Kesha's ‘Rainbow’

"Making Rainbow the album was such a therapeutic process and given the opportunity to turn it into a three dimensional piece of art has helped me find even deeper healing and catharsis," Kesha said in a statement. "I hope this film inspires others to never give up even if you feel full of hurt or lost, because after the storm comes a rainbow. Depression, anxiety and mental illness are things we all need to talk about more, and there is no shame in asking for help. Making the decision to work on yourself is the bravest thing you can do. I hope this film helps bring light and love to everyone."

This is the latest addition to Apple Music's growing list of documentaries, which include subjects like Major Lazer, Pink, Clive Davis, Cash Money and Harry Styles' hair.

Rainbow - The Film will be available exclusively through Apple Music. You can check out the trailer below.