Drive.ai’s autonomous ride-hailing service is now operating in Texas

Drive.ai said that it has not only spent the last few months collecting data on its geofenced route in Frisco, but it has also logged over one million simulated miles along the route. "Simulations are a major component of our approach to self-driving, as running comprehensive simulations improves our vehicles' ability to foresee and handle a wider variety of driving scenarios -- those that are common, and those that are less so," said the company.

The company's self-driving vehicles are clearly labeled as such and feature digital signs that communicate what actions they'll take -- like waiting for a pedestrian to cross the street, for instance. Passengers can call a vehicle using Drive.ai's app.