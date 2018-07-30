Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Michael Dalder / Reuters
save
Save
share

Fossil will sell BMW-branded smartwatches next year

The first collection from the five-year deal will drop in 2019.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
44m ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Michael Dalder / Reuters

BMW is moving into the smartwatch game, but it's not actually making the devices itself. Instead, Fossil has struck a five-year deal to create BMW-branded watches and smartwatches, as part of its seemingly never-ending quest to offer a smartwatch for everyone's taste.

You can expect to see the first batch of BMW smartwatches next year, and you'll be able to pick up the wearables from BMW retail locations as well as at Fossil's usual points of sale. Carmakers getting into the smartwatch business is hardly novel, as the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin and Audi have all dipped their toes into the branded watch waters.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr