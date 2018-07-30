Fossil will sell BMW-branded smartwatches next year

BMW is moving into the smartwatch game, but it's not actually making the devices itself. Instead, Fossil has struck a five-year deal to create BMW-branded watches and smartwatches, as part of its seemingly never-ending quest to offer a smartwatch for everyone's taste.
You can expect to see the first batch of BMW smartwatches next year, and you'll be able to pick up the wearables from BMW retail locations as well as at Fossil's usual points of sale. Carmakers getting into the smartwatch business is hardly novel, as the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin and Audi have all dipped their toes into the branded watch waters.