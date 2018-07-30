Google brings Chrome to Daydream VR headsets

It's been a long time in coming, but Chrome browsing in VR is finally here. Google has released a version of Chrome that supports both Daydream View and stand-alone Daydream headsets like the Lenovo Mirage Solo. It can visit any website and includes Chrome staples like incognito mode, syncing and voice search, just in a wearable-friendly format. Google is also promising Daydream-specific features like a "cinema mode" when you watch online video.
You should see the VR-ready version when you update Chrome on Android. This make the most sense if you have a dedicated headset (where there isn't a guarantee of phone access), but it promises a much more consistent VR experience. You could resume reading a story from your desktop, or check on a web guide for an app without having to remove your headgear.