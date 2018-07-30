‘Gran Turismo Sport’ update lets you pay real money for cars

However, this isn't a pay-to-win situation, as some may have feared. You can still buy all of these cars with in-game credits, and you can't purchase the top-end vehicles with real money. You'll need to grind your way to the best cars in the game -- only vehicles costing under two million credits are available as DLC. You can buy them today if you're in Asia or the Americas, and starting August 2nd elsewhere.

The update also adds seven cars, including Lewis Hamilton's 2017 Formula 1 title-winning racer. There's a new circuit with three layout options along with a trio of fresh GT League events, while the livery editor now lets you customize racing suits and helmets.

The big news, though, is the option to buy cars with real money. While it's clear that paying for cars won't give players a massive advantage over the competition, it remains to be seen how the community welcomes the change amid the broader conversation on microtransactions in games.