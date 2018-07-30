MoviePass stops offering tickets for big movies amid outages

The decision may revolve around the cost of those tickets. MoviePass has to pay full price for each admission no matter how many screenings you attend, and that's particularly expensive when subscribers flock to major movies. It paid for more than 1.15 million Infinity War tickets, as an example. This could easily steer moviegoers away from the service, but it could also dramatically reduce costs.

This is far from MoviePass' only problem, for that matter. It's still suffering from outages that included check-in problems on July 26th and July 28th. In fact, there's an outage going on as we write this -- subscribers (including helpful reader Jeff, who provided the photo below) have seen empty movie listing pages claiming there are "no more screenings at this theater today." We've asked MoviePass for comment. Whether this is due to money troubles or technical hurdles, the increasing frequency of these outages isn't exactly confidence-inspiring.

Image credit: Jeff