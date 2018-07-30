Snapchat deals with NFL, NBC add more sports videos

The NBC deal, meanwhile, will see it team with Snapchat on Premier League: Extra Time, a weekly show recapping the UK's top-tier soccer (aka football) matches, internal drama and fandom. You'll see a preview episode on August 9th, with the first episode arriving August 13th. Regular episodes will appear every Monday throughout the Premier League season.

This isn't Snap's first sports-related coup in recent months, but it underscores one of the company's key strategies: it's betting that sports will keep you coming back to Snapchat. And there's some evidence to suggests this works for some people: the NFL noted that 52 million people watched the NFL's Snapchat material. The challenge is in holding on to these viewers once they've finished watching this sports programming -- that may be tougher given the competition.