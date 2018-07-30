The best desktops for students

Our 2018 back-to-school guide includes six desktop machines, each with their own perks and quirks. People without much desk space will want to compare Dell's 27-inch Inspiron 7000 all-in-one with this year's iMac. With eSports on the rise, some of you might want to kit out your dorm with an HP Omen -- or, if you're serious about your gaming, go straight for the Alienware Area-51.

If this sounds a bit like Goldilocks finding the right bed, it should: You'll be spending quite a bit of time in front of your desktop, but our suggestions should cover almost any task or game you'll need to tackle. Find all that in more in our full guide and while you're there, check out the other 13 categories we covered.