The best desktops for students

For some of you, picking up a MacBook like the rest of your peers just won't do. If you're willing to trade portability for power, desktop computers are the way to go. Since it's probably the biggest-ticket item you'll buy for your apartment throughout college, it's important to choose the right one for your needs (and budget). This goes double for those of you spending a little more on a machine that will get you through graduate studies and beyond.
Our 2018 back-to-school guide includes six desktop machines, each with their own perks and quirks. People without much desk space will want to compare Dell's 27-inch Inspiron 7000 all-in-one with this year's iMac. With eSports on the rise, some of you might want to kit out your dorm with an HP Omen -- or, if you're serious about your gaming, go straight for the Alienware Area-51.
