The Morning After: Tesla made a surfboard

The Duffer Brothers are taking their time to get things right.

Netflix won't premiere 'Stranger Things' season 3 until summer 2019

That season three teaser is all you're getting for now. Netflix exec Cindy Holland has revealed that the third installment of the Duffer Brothers' show is launching sometime in summer 2019 -- a longer wait than the 15 months between the first two seasons.

They'll now have to build a one-third-scale version of their designs.NASA contest finalists show off their Mars-habitat models

We haven't even sent humans to Mars, but let's talk houses. NASA launched the 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge back in 2015 to find suitable artificial housing for the first wave of Martian residents, and now the agency has narrowed the contestants down to five after seeing the realistic virtual models they created.

Nope, sold out.Tesla made a $1,500 surfboard

More functional than a flamethrower.

Less eye strain.YouTube's dark mode reaches Android users

iOS users got the option in March, but YouTube is finally rolling out its "dark theme" to Android phones. If you have it on your phone, you'll find it your Settings' General section. It's not certain how soon everyone will get the feature (we've asked Google for comment), though -- it may take some days to arrive.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.