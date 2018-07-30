YouTube may produce more original programming outside the US

"We are targeting markets where we believe we have a tremendous upside in potential subscribers," said Daniels. Already, the company has seen success with a Hindi talk show about cricket, which was released in India, and a reality show about South Korean pop band Big Bang. YouTube is planning to add more original programming to its India market as well.

YouTube's expansion into international markets with local language programming follows similar moves from Netflix and Amazon. Earlier this year, Netflix said it was aiming to have around 700 original shows and movies on its streaming service this year with about 80 originals being produced outside of the US. So far, it has announced a slew of local language shows including new series produced in Mexico, Sweden and Brazil. Amazon has been pushing into other markets as well, inking a licensing deal earlier this year with Televisa for several Spanish-language series.

More information about YouTube's international efforts will be released in the coming weeks. Some of the new content will be included in the company's subscription service YouTube Premium, and some will be available to stream for free.