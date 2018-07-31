Lyft challenges Chicago residents to dump their cars for free rides

The challenge is only open to the first 100 people who sign up, and runs from August 1st to August 31st. Participants will receive $300 in Lyft credit (for shared rides only), $45 for Divvy Bike, $100 credit to Zipcar and a monthly pass for the "L" train and Chicago buses worth $105.

The aim of the program is to make it clear that urban dwellers have transportation options other than car ownership. According to Lyft, Chicago's denizens spend almost $13,000 per year on car ownership costs, yet only actually use their car 5 percent of the time. Those who sign up will need to prove they own a car.

It's certainly an interesting way to highlight the costs of owning a car (insurance, fuel, inspection, parking, repairs and more). As more and more people in urban areas are choosing not to buy cars, a move like this could convince people to get rid of the cars they already have.