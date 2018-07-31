A real-life 8-bit installation pixelates a Greek ruin

The installation borrows from previous Quintessenz pieces Paradis Perdus in the south of France and Flickering Lights at Berlin's Panorama Fashion Week. Gransaur and Topic's work is inspired by graffiti art and chromatics, among other sources, and their overarching aim is to produce art that "makes/creates space for its color," according to their website.

The piece uses over 120 shades of color, and the panels get larger as you walk toward the end of the ruin, called "Old Stone House" in the town of Kagkatika. As they're also transparent, you can see through the panels to get a sense of the entire piece, which certainly pops against the gray-colored ruin. At the same time, it looks different depending on your angle of view, and is particularly weird if you view it through one of the windows.

Quintessenz's work is being exhibited along with work from seven other artists displayed in multiple mediums and locations around Paxos. The aim is to "highlight the spirit of the island and support the work of young artists," according to the curators.

The work might make you think about the place of digital art in an analog world, but when viewed in person, there's a kinetic component from the wind that you don't get from the photos (see the video, above). If you should be lucky enough to visit it in person, the artists don't just want you to Instagram it and leave. Rather, "we hope that the visitors of our work leave their mobile phone cameras in their pockets for a moment and simply enjoy the light and the translation of the wind in the material," they explain.