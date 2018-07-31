Tesla 'party and camper mode' turns EVs into tailgating machines

The automaker introduced a pseudo-camper mode in 2017, but that would only keep the climate system turned on -- and then only while you were present in the car.

There are plenty of unanswered questions, and not just about the release schedule. We don't know how much battery life you'll have left when you push the mode to its limits (we're presuming Tesla will reserve enough for you to drive home), or how various features will affect your battery life. We've asked Tesla if it can elaborate. If this lives up to the promise, though, it could make Tesla the go-to choice for anyone who can't stand the thought of an electricity-free camping trip -- or just wants a place to hole up during a blackout.