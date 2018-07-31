The Morning After: Don't jump out of your car and dance to Drake

Almost.Nintendo's Switch has almost hit 20 million in console sales

Nintendo sold 1.88 million Switch consoles last quarter, bringing total sales up to 19.67 million. These figures, while decent, pale in comparison to the 2.93 million and 7.23 million sales reported in its previous two earnings. This slowdown can be attributed to the time of year and the lack of a new killer title. Beyond Octopath Traveler, Fortnite and Mario Tennis Aces, there have been few major hits on the scale of Zelda or Mario. That said, Super Smash Bros. is incoming...

Money troubles or technical hurdles?

MoviePass stops offering tickets for big movies amid outages

Over the weekend and into Monday, MoviePass suffered through more issues, preventing customers from using their subscriptions. According to Business Insider, CEO Mitch Lowe told staffers that the company will not provide tickets for two major upcoming releases (Meg and Christopher Robin) and could extend this policy to other high-profile flicks going forward.

And definitely don't record it.

Please don't jump out of your car and dance to Drake, NTSB pleads

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is asking fans to please, please, not do that #InMyFeelings challenge that involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing.

You know what time it is.

The best desktops for students

Our 2018 back-to-school guide includes six desktop machines, each with their own perks and quirks. People without much desk space will want to compare Dell's 27-inch Inspiron 7000 all-in-one with this year's iMac. With esports on the rise, some of you might want to kit out your dorm with an HP Omen -- or, if you're serious about your gaming, go straight for the Alienware Area-51.

That's not grandma on the line.

Making a living scamming the scammers

Twitch streamer Kitboga's goal is to keep would-be tech support scammers on the phone for as long as possible, testing their patience while demonstrating the lengths to which these people will go to extract a few hundred bucks from their victims.

The designs could go on sale this week.

States sue to block sale of 3D-printed weapon designs online

Eight states (plus the city of Washington D.C.) are challenging the Department of Justice's settlement with Defense Distributed, claiming it's a violation of their Tenth Amendment rights and a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

What's next?

Samsung looks to foldable OLEDs as phone sales slow down

The Galaxy S9 isn't selling as well as Samsung had expected, cutting into its profits for the last quarter. As a result, it's pushing the release of its Galaxy Note 9 forward and looking ahead to devices made with foldable OLED screens.

